Bills' Cole Beasley: Still has top-three role
Beasley, Stefon Diggs and John Brown are expected to serve as the Bills' top three wide receivers in 2020.
The Diggs trade is great news for the Buffalo offense but far less promising for Beasley's target volume. The former Cowboy was mostly limited to slot work in three-wide formations early last season, eventually progressing to a role in two-WR sets as he played more than 80 percent of snaps in five of his final six regular-season games. Beasley once again figures to be limited to three-receiver alignments now that Diggs is in the picture, so a reprisal of last year's 106 targets will be tricky if his teammates stay healthy.
