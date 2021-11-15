Although he played in Sunday's 45-17 win over the Jets, Beasley (ribs) only played nine offensive snaps (two catches for 15 yards) and coach Sean McDermott noted Monday that the team was "trying to get him through that game," Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

That sounds like coach speak for the team not really needing to push it with the chain-moving Beasley in a blowout win against a weak opponent. Although Beasley didn't have an injury designation coming into the game, he's missed some practice time ever since taking a shot in a win against Miami on Halloween. Beasley did catch eight balls in last week's much closer loss to the Jaguars, so it looks like the team will be simply managing his reps (especially in practices) until he's further past the injury.