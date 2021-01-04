Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Beasley (knee) is still considered week-to-week, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

McDermott also said that the Bills will "see what tomorrow brings" with regards to Beasley's health, a hint that his status for Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Colts could come down to how much he's able to do in practice. Gabriel Davis would stand to once again join Stefon Diggs and John Brown in three-receiver sets if Beasley can't suit up against the Colts on Saturday.