Beasley is active for Saturday's game against the Dolphins.
Despite coming out of retirement Tuesday, Beasley didn't need much time to reacclimate himself with the Bills offense, one that he worked within from 2019 through 2021. During that three-year run, he averaged 10.6 yards per catch and scored 11 touchdowns among his 231 receptions in 46 games. While Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis serve as Buffalo's top options at wide receiver, Beasley may be able to get in the mix along with Isaiah McKenzie and Khalil Shakir.