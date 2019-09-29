Bills' Cole Beasley: Targeted 12 times in loss
Beasley caught seven of 12 targets for 75 yards in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Patriots.
Beasley edged out John Brown by one target, two catches and six yards for the team lead in each category. Starting quarterback Josh Allen got knocked out of the game in the fourth quarter with a concussion, but backup Matt Barkley proved capable of moving the offense effectively with 127 passing yards after coming in. While Buffalo's red-zone efficiency will likely suffer without the threat of Allen running the ball, the team's receivers could actually benefit from having a more accurate quarterback under center should Allen need to sit out against the Titans in Week 5 or beyond.
