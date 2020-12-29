Coach Sean McDermott called Cole Beasley "week-to-week" with the leg injury he suffered during Monday's 38-9 win at New England, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

According to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, Beasley got banged up near the end of the game and made his way to the locker room early, capping him to a season-low 17 receiving yards on three catches and five targets. Because of how McDermott spoke of Beasley, the veteran wide receiver seems in danger of missing Sunday's contest against the Dolphins, but in the end it may be the prudent decision to make for a team with high aspirations this postseason.