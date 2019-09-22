Beasley caught eight of 10 targets for 48 yards and added a two-point conversion in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Bengals.

Buffalo went for two after scoring the game's first touchdown, and quarterback Josh Allen was able to find Beasley. The slot receiver didn't have a single catch go for more than 10 yards but still delivered a quality performance for owners in PPR formats. He never caught more than 75 balls in a season with Dallas, but Beasley's on pace for 91 catches in his first year with Buffalo, having hauled in 17 receptions through three games.