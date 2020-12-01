Beasley secured two of four targets for 25 receiving yards, tossing a 20-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis on his only pass attempt during Sunday's 27-17 win against the Chargers.

Beasley's first two career pass attempts in 2016 and 2018 both went for incompletions, but his third NFL throw helped Buffalo push its advantage to eight points at the 9:44 mark of the second quarter Sunday. The SMU product has endured a receiving slump over the past quarter of the regular season, managing more than 40 receiving yards just once over his past four outings. Huge performances of 11 receptions and 100-plus receiving yards Weeks 7 and 10 help compensate for the subpar outings, however. Beasley has registered 57 receptions for 667 yards and four total touchdowns -- three receiving, one passing -- heading into a Week 13 road trip to San Francisco.