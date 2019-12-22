Bills' Cole Beasley: Tops 100 yards

Beasley hauled in seven of his 12 targets for 108 yards in the team's Week 16 loss to the Patriots.

Beasley was one of only two Bills' receivers to record multiple catches and also accounted for seven of the team's 13 receptions in the contest. Though not regularly a part of his production profile, Beasley brought some big-play ability as well, gaining more than 10 yards on five of his touches. Overall, Beasley has had a productive first season in Buffalo and is nine receptions short of a new career high. However, he may not play a full complement of snaps in the team's Week 17 matchup against the Jets, as the Bills are locked into the fifth seed in the AFC.