Beasley caught 11 of 13 targets for 109 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-30 loss to the Cardinals.

He led the Bills in receiving on the afternoon, en route to Beasley's third 100-yard performance of the season. The veteran slot receiver heads into Buffalo's bye week with 55 catches, 642 yards and three TDs, putting him on pace for his first career 1,000-yard campaign.