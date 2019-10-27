Bills' Cole Beasley: Touchdown in two straight
Beasley caught three of seven targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-13 loss to Philadelphia.
Beasley hauled in a 14-yard touchdown in the second quarter. He's found the end zone in consecutive games but has exactly three receptions in each of his last three games after totaling 24 catches in his first four games with the Bills. The slot receiver will be looking to stretch his touchdown streak to three games in Week 9 against a Redskins defense that's surrendering 24.4 points per game.
