Beasley caught four of seven targets for 58 yards with no scores in Sunday's win over the Jets.

This is a classic Beasley stat line, the good news being there was still some volume left over after Stefon Diggs, John Brown and Devin Singletary all got their usual looks in the passing game. The one kicker is that with two highly regarded receivers this season -- Diggs and Brown -- as opposed to just one, Beasley will almost never be the go-to guy unless the Bills find themselves in a situation where the opponent is giving them nothing but underneath passes for more than one drive.