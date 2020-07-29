Beasley was placed on the Active/NFI list Wednesday due to an upper-back injury, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

The team's No. 3 wideout should have plenty of time to recover ahead of the team's Week 1 game and already has the benefit of continuity with the Bills' offense and quarterback Josh Allen, but we'll keep an eye on the situation nonetheless. Assuming the issue subsides, the biggest question surrounding Beasley's value will be how much the presence of offseason acquisition Stefon Diggs affects the team's other receivers.