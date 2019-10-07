Bills' Cole Beasley: Worst game as a Bill
Beasley caught all three of his targets for 21 yards in Sunday's win over Tennessee, seeing the field for 65 percent of the offensive snaps.
This was the lowest output of the season for Beasley, who remains about the most dependable receiver for modest output but one that has a low ceiling as well -- he's been used as an effective chain mover for the Bills while still looking for his first TD with the team. Beasley only has one red-zone look all season, something that probably won't change with tight end Dawson Knox emerging in recent weeks and the large, athletic Duke Williams breaking into the game plan against the Titans. Still, Beasley should be a starter all season and remains a viable option for those in deep leagues seeking 5-50-0 type lines.
