Buffalo signed Bishop and seven other players to rookie contracts Tuesday, Chris Jenkins of the Bills' official site reports.

Bishop, defensive lineman DeWayne Carter, running back Ray Davis, offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, defensive end Javon Solomon, tackle Tylan Grable and cornerback Daequan Hardy all signed their deals Tuesday, leaving second-round wideout Keon Coleman as the last rookie to sign. As for Bishop, he has a good chance to be the team's No. 3 safety behind Taylor Rapp and Mike Edwards following a standout career at Utah.