Bishop (groin) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.

Bishop was projected as a full participant on Monday's estimated practice report. The realization of limited participation in Tuesday's complete session means the starter is likely working through a minor injury. The safety will likely log a limited session Wednesday before ultimately suiting up for Thursday's contest anyway. If the issue proves too much for the third-year player, Damar Hamlin is set to start at strong safety in his stead.