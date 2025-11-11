Bishop totaled seven tackles (six solo) and an interception during the Bills' 30-13 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Bishop made his presence felt in on the Bills' third defensive play of the game, when he picked off a deep pass from Tua Tagovailoa intended for Jaylen Waddle, though Buffalo's offense wasn't able to convert that turnover into points. Through nine regular-season games, Bishop has recorded 48 tackles (33 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and six pass defenses (two interceptions) through nine regular-season games.