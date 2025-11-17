Bishop recorded six total tackles (three solo) and one interception in Sunday's 44-32 win over the Buccaneers.

The second-year pro has nabbed an interception in back-to-back games, picking off Baker Mayfield on a pass intended for Emeka Egbuka in the third quarter of Sunday's win. Bishop has appeared in all 10 of the Bills' games this season, recording 54 total tackles and seven passes defensed, including three interceptions. He's expected to remain one of the team's top defensive playmakers in the Week 12 matchup against the Texans.