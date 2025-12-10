Coach Sean McDermott stated earlier this week that Bishop is "okay" after he left Sunday's game against the Bengals due to cramping, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

The cramps must have been really bothering Bishop for him to leave such a tight game with the Bills' playoff positioning hanging in the balance, but it also doesn't sound like something that will keep the IDP-friendly safety out of further action, which this week's practice reports should confirm. Bishop leads the Bills by a good margin with 71 total tackles on the season, and his three interceptions are tops on the team as well.