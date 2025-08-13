Bishop (quadriceps) participated in team drills during Wednesday's training camp practice, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Bishop was unable to play in the Bills' preseason opener against the Giants on Saturday due to a quad injury. The 2024 second-rounder appears past the issue after getting work in team drills during Wednesday's practice, and he is tracking towards being available for Sunday's preseason game against Chicago. Bishop saw work on both defense and special teams during his rookie season and is competing against Damar Hamlin for a starting safety spot next to Taylor Rapp.