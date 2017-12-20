Bills' Colt Anderson: Designated for return from IR
The Bills designated Anderson (forearm) for return from injured reserve Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.
Anderson, who was placed on IR prior to Week 5, will now be able to resume practicing with the team. The veteran defensive back will presumably help provide depth in the Bills' secondary assuming he gets ultimately gets activated off the IR-R.
