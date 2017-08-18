Anderson aggravated his foot injury during pregame warmups Thursday and was subsequently held out of the contest, Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 reports.

This is concerning for the Bills' already shaky secondary depth as Anderson had already spent a large chunk of the preseason on the PUP list with an injured foot. He came off the PUP on Sunday and had resumed practicing, but Anderson tweaked the injury while warming up for Thursday's game against the Eagles. Considering the timing of Anderson's injury just days after being activated, Thursday's injury is unwelcome news.