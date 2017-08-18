Bills' Colt Anderson: Held out Thursday with foot injury
Anderson aggravated his foot injury during pregame warmups Thursday and was subsequently held out of the contest, Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 reports.
This is concerning for the Bills' already shaky secondary depth as Anderson had already spent a large chunk of the preseason on the PUP list with an injured foot. He came off the PUP on Sunday and had resumed practicing, but Anderson tweaked the injury while warming up for Thursday's game against the Eagles. Considering the timing of Anderson's injury just days after being activated, Thursday's injury is unwelcome news.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How to draft Elliott and win
A six-game suspension shouldn't stop you from drafting Ezekiel Elliott in 2017. You just have...
-
Will Winston regress like Bortles?
Jameis Winston is a favorite breakout pick for many, but Heath Cummings says there are warning...
-
Podcast: Wide receivers preview
Is wide receiver a deep position this year or is it one you need to prioritize early in your...
-
Regression WRs: Back to Pack
Heath Cummings looks at eight wide receivers who look like they have touchdown regression coming...
-
Beckham No. 1 overall in mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and it started with...
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...