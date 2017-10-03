Bills' Colt Anderson: Moved to IR
Anderson (forearm) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.
He needs surgery after breaking his forearm in the Bills' win over the Falcons on Sunday, so the special teams standout will now apparently miss the rest of the season, unless he works out an injury settlement with the team.
