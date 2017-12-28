Bills' Colt Anderson: Officially activated from IR
Anderson (forearm) was officially activated from injured reserve Thursday, Mike Rodak of ESPN reports.
Anderson was originally placed on IR in early October with a fractured forearm and was designated to return mid-December. He likely wouldn't have been activated if he wasn't going to suit up Sunday against the Dolphins, which is a must-win game for the Bills in order to stay in postseason contention. However, Anderson won't be much of an IDP prospect since he's almost exclusively a special-teams player.
