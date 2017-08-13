Bills' Colt Anderson: Removed from PUP
Anderson, who has missed all of training camp to date with a foot injury, was removed from the PUP list Sunday and will begin practicing again, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
The Bills are pretty set as far as starting safeties go with Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, but Anderson is a strong special teams player and has a good chance of landing a roster spot now that he's healthy again.
