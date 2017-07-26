Anderson has a foot injury and will begin training camp on Active/Physically Unable to Perform list, Chris Brown of BuffaloBills.com reports.

Anderson isn't slated to be a starter this season, but he's also favored to make the team -- assuming his injury isn't serious -- given the depth he provides and his special teams ability.

