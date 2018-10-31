Schmidt signed a one-year contract with the Bills on Wednesday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports.

Schmidt, who was cut by the Bills in September after a four-year stint with the team, will rejoin the active roster after rookie punter Corey Bojorquez was placed on injured reserve after initially playing through a shoulder issue. Given that Schmidt's contract lapses after this season, it's still believed that the Bills view Bojorquez as their top contender for punting duties in 2019, though that could change if Schmidt fares well in the second half of the campaign.