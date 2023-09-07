McGovern (leg) was left off Buffalo's injury report Thursday.
The 25-year-old suffered an apparent leg injury during a practice in late August but it seems as if he's moved past the issue. McGovern came over from Dallas this offseason, signing a three-year, $23 million contract with the Bills. Expect the 2019 third-round pick to start at guard for Buffalo ahead of the coming season.
