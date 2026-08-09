Bills' Connor McGovern: Exits practice with leg injury

McGovern had to leave practice early Saturday due to what appeared to be a right leg injury, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

McGovern favored his right leg as he walked to the locker room, but he was at least able to exit under his own power. Coach Joe Brady said after practice that he didn't yet have an update on McGovern, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News. McGovern signed a four-year deal in March to remain with Buffalo and is expected to once again serve as the team's starting center, if healthy.