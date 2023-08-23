McGovern suffered a leg injury while in a pileup during practice Wednesday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

McGovern was checked on by trainers after the play, who then put a sleeve on his leg. Ultimately, the 25-year-old finished watching practice from the sidelines, but he never left the field. Without further details, it's hard to say how severe the injury may be, but McGovern is expected to be the team's starter at left guard, so a quick recovery would be ideal for Buffalo's offensive line.