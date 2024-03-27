General manager Brandon Beane revealed Sunday that McGovern is in line to take over as the starting center this season, Patrick Warren of the Bills' official site reports. "Connor has welcomed the opportunity and he'll get his chance once we start lining up," Beane said.

The Bills released longtime starter Mitch Morse earlier this month, and Morse signed with the Jaguars less than a week later. McGovern started at left guard last season, but the plan -- as stated by Beane -- seems to be moving David Edwards from a reserve role into McGovern's old position while the latter takes over at center.