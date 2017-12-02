Bills' Conor McDermott: Deemed questionable
McDermott is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
McDermott was only able to practice in limited fashion Friday. Dion Dawkins Ryan Groy, and John Miller would be the only reserves available on the offensive line should he ultimately be unable to suit up Sunday.
