Bills' Conor McDermott: Healthy again
McDermott (concussion) is starting Thursday's preseason finale against the Vikings, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
He's missed much of the month with the issue, but the depth lineman will now get one last chance to lobby for a spot on the final roster.
