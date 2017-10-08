Play

Glenn (foot/ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Glenn has sat out two games thus far this season, and he likely isn't 100 percent healthy at this point, but he'll be giving it a go on at least a limited basis. Look for Glenn to draw the start with Dion Dawkins ready to play in relief of Glenn if need be.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories