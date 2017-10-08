Bills' Cordy Glenn: Active Sunday
Glenn (foot/ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Glenn has sat out two games thus far this season, and he likely isn't 100 percent healthy at this point, but he'll be giving it a go on at least a limited basis. Look for Glenn to draw the start with Dion Dawkins ready to play in relief of Glenn if need be.
More News
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week