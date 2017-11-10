Bills' Cordy Glenn: Another missed game in store
Glenn (foot/ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports,
Glenn has been having issues all season and this will be his third missed game. He's one of the league's better left tackles, so this will be a small hit to the Buffalo offense, specifically LeSean McCoy since the run game has functioned better with Glenn in there. Rookie Dion Dawkins will start in Glenn's place.
More News
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...
-
Trade targets with great schedules
Looking to bolster your roster for the playoffs? Here are 12 names you should trade for no...
-
What you missed: Dez still hobbled
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.