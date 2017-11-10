Glenn (foot/ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports,

Glenn has been having issues all season and this will be his third missed game. He's one of the league's better left tackles, so this will be a small hit to the Buffalo offense, specifically LeSean McCoy since the run game has functioned better with Glenn in there. Rookie Dion Dawkins will start in Glenn's place.