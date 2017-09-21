Glenn, who missed Wednesday's practice with a right foot/ankle injury, was able to participate on a limited basis Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

If the Bills are going to beat the tough-looking Broncos and advance their season to 2-1, they're going to need to produce much better than the 69 yards on the ground they put up against the Panthers in Week 2. Having their left tackle back would certainly help in that aim.