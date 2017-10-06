Bills' Cordy Glenn: Decent shot for Week 5
Glenn (foot/ankle) practiced fully Friday and is listed as questionable on the injury report for this week's game in Cincinnati.
Glenn has missed two of the team's four games, as he continues to have long-term trouble with his feet. It looks like he might be able to go in some capacity Sunday, while rookie Dion Dawkins will be at the ready again to relieve Glenn if needed.
