Bills' Cordy Glenn: Foot woes continue
Glenn's status has been increased to a week-to-week designation following a visit with specialist Dr. Robert for his ailing foot, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Glenn continues to miss practice time after sitting out the preseason opener. The Bills have a new offense they're trying to install and just traded Sammy Watkins to the Rams, so it'd be a big blow if they lost their starting left tackle for any length of time. The Bills would use rookie Dion Dawkins in Glenn's spot if it were to come to that, as veteran Seantrel Henderson has to serve a five-game suspension. That all said, the team still feels Glenn has a shot to be ready for Week 1.
