The Bills have agreed to trade Glenn (foot) to the Bengals, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

While once viewed as one of the league's elite left tackles, Glenn has seen his reputation slip a bit after missing 15 games the past two seasons. He's still only 28 years old and profiles as a massive upgrade for a Cincinnati team that was plagued by atrocious line play last season. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said in February that Glenn should be ready for offseason workouts in April, coming off foot/ankle surgery in December. The trade is excellent news for Andy Dalton, A.J. Green and Joe Mixon, while the Bills appear to be in good hands with Dion Dawkins at left tackle.