Bills' Cordy Glenn: Held out of practice Wednesday
Glenn, who left Sunday's game with a right ankle injury, didn't practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The Bills' run game suffered with Glenn sitting most of Sunday's contest, and the team will be forced to use rookie Dion Dawkins at left tackle if Glenn can't recover in time for the Week 3 game against Denver. That would present a big drop off for those backing the Buffalo run game against an already tough Broncos defense.
