Bills' Cordy Glenn: Held out Thursday
Glenn, who's had ankle issues dating back a few months, missed Thursday's training camp session due to related foot soreness, Chris Brown of BuffaloBills.com reports. "I am concerned about it," coach Sean McDermott said. "So it is concerning that it's gone on so long. We'll see where it goes. He's done a good job to this point. He's moving well. So we'll just continue to evaluate."
The starting left tackle's time on the field has been cautiously managed so far, but Thursday's news sounds a bit more concerning. Given how much the Bills depend on the line for their powerful running game, and also with question marks at other O-Line spots, Glenn's status merits watching.
