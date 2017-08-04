Bills' Cordy Glenn: Injury issue persists
Although Glenn has received a second opinion on his injured foot from foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte as, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports, coach Sean McDermott expects Glenn to start practicing again soon.
While the results of the starting left tackle's tests haven't been released yet, perhaps this is good news. Glenn's foot/ankles stem all the way back to the spring, and with the regular season not that far away, it'd be good for him to start getting reps in a new offense.
