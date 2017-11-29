Bills' Cordy Glenn: No immediate return in sight
Glenn, who has missed the last three games with continued foot/ankle issues, is no longer considered day-to-day by coach Sean McDermott, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
There is no timetable for Glenn's return, so it looks like rookie Dion Dawkins will continue to start at left tackle for at least another game or two.
More News
-
What You Missed: QB change in NY, SF
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add heading into Week 13, and we finally have Josh Gordon...