Bills' Cordy Glenn: Not practicing Friday
Glenn (foot/ankle) did not practice Friday and is unlikely to play in Sunday's game against the Falcons, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Glenn is still recovering from the ankle injury he suffered in Week 2, and the starting tackle will miss his second straight contest as a result. Rookie Dion Dawkins, who performed admirably in Week 3's win over the Broncos, will likely start once again at left tackle in Glenn's absence.
