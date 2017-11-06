Bills' Cordy Glenn: Nursing soreness in foot, ankle
Glenn didn't practice Monday due to foot and ankle soreness, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Glenn has been nursing the two injuries throughout the season, but the Bills haven't expressed much concern yet that he'll miss Sunday's game against the Saints. The team will presumably track the left tackle's progress throughout the week of practice before issuing an update on his status heading into the Week 10 matchup.
