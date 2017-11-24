Glenn (foot/ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Rookie Dion Dawkins, who's done a pretty solid job during Glenn's absences, will serve as the starting left tackle again. However, Glenn is the Bills' best tackle and the offense takes a step back when he's not in there, which will become five missed games once Sunday rolls around.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop