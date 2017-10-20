Bills' Cordy Glenn: Practices fully all week
Glenn (foot/ankle) practiced fully for the third straight day Friday and does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.
Glenn played last game as well, but the starting left tackle was significantly limited to a few special teams plays in the loss to the Bengals. It seems like the plan is to work Glenn into the offensive unit, though if he can only carry a part-time workload -- he's been bothered by foot and ankle issues for quite some time -- then rookie Dion Dawkins will continue seeing time at the crucial left tackle spot.
