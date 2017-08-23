Play

Glenn, who has missed a good chunk of training camp and the preseason due to a foot injury, is back practicing Wednesday, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.

There's a chance Glenn is limited and remains that way, while the Bills have continued confidence their starting left tackle will be ready for Week 1. Glenn's presence is quite important toward any offensive success the team hopes to have.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories