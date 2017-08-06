Bills' Cordy Glenn: Returns to practice Sunday
Glenn (foot) returned to practice Sunday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Fortunately, Glenn's sore foot didn't prove to be anything serious. He recently saw specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte to make sure, so he looks to be in the clear and should be good to go moving forward.
