Glenn (foot/ankle) was placed on injured reserve by the Bills on Friday, ending his season, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.

When healthy, Glenn is one of the league's better tackles, but that in itself is the problem, as he's battled with various foot and ankle injuries for much of his Bills career. The team will continue using rookie Dion Dawkins as the starting left tackle, while the offseason decision on Glenn and his high salary will be an interesting topic of discussion.